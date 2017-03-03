Davenport Police release dash cam video of traffic stop taser incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Davenport Police have released dash cam video from a traffic stop that sent one man to the hospital.

The video is from Friday, February 24, 2017, around 3:15 a.m. Officers pulled over an SUV near the intersection of 9th Street and Fillmore, because they said the driver rolled through a stop sign.

During the traffic stop, police said they spotted marijuana in the car near passenger Untril Overstreet.

Officers asked Overstreet to exit the vehicle. When they go to pat him down, the video shows him swinging his hands before running off.

"At that point, they're in foot pursuit. A taser was deployed, that's why the subject went down face first," said Chief Paul Sikorski.

Police struggle with Oversteet for several minutes, repeatedly asking him to stop resisting and put his hands behind his back. Eventually, they put him in handcuffs.

Sikorski, along with several other police administrators, showed the video to the media on Friday, March 3, 2017, after posts circulated on social media claiming Oversteet was the victim of police brutality.

"We want our community to believe us and trust us, and showing them what we do is an important part of that," said Sikorski. "So, social media certainly had a foot up on us on this particular one."

Officers said Overstreet was taken to the hospital, but that his injuries were from the fall after being tased.

"I would support that all of his facial injuries were from the fall, because as you can see, I think it's pretty clear watching the video, nobody hit him," said Lt. Mark Hanssen.

Police said they also found crack cocaine on Overstreet.

He is currently wanted on several charges, including drug possession and assaulting a police officer. Sikorski said they did not immediately charge him, knowing he would be in the hospital for an extended period of time.