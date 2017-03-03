Cooking with Fareway: Mediterranean Power Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Power Bowl is a salad that has been amplified by adding ingredients that contain whole grains, protein, healthy fats and tons of vitamins to help you power through your day!

1/4 cup garbanzo beans

1/8 cup artichoke hearts, chopped

1/4 red onion, chopped

2 Tbsp olives

1/4 cup quinoa, cooked

1/8 cup roasted red peppers

2 Tbsp hummus

3 oz cooked chicken

2 cups kale, chopped

Layer ingredients in large bowl and mix. If you are making your Power Bowl ahead of time, layer ingredients in mason jar in the same order they are listed, this will prevent the kale from getting soggy.