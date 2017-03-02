× Stabbing reported at Muscatine Walmart; two injured, one charged with robbery

MUSCATINE, Iowa — In a situation stemming from a reported stabbing at Walmart, two men were injured and one man was charged with robbery.

A Walmart worker, at 3003 North Highway 61, reported a stabbing just before 1:30 a.m., Thursday, March 2, 2017, according to a statement from Lt. Tim Hull with the Muscatine Police Department.

Two men were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, the statement said. They were later released.

Police said 22-year-old Sonny Boyce, from the State of Georgia, was charged with first-degree robbery. He was held in the Muscatine County Jail.

The situation is still under investigation, Lt. Hull said. Members of the department have launched a criminal investigation.

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to call the Muscatine Police Department at 563-263-9922