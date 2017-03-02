Restoring heat to damaged Ottawa homes may take days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OTTAWA, Illinois — The Red Cross added more resources inside the temporary shelter at Ottawa High School on Thursday morning, March 2. Because of the storm damage, most power lines were cut and power crews were trying to fix the problem.

It may take a few days to restore heat to people's homes.

"The cold is the worst of it. We've had candles, we've had flashlights, it's just being cold you know, wearing lots of layers, lots of coats."

The Red Cross is also helping the staff at a nursing home place its residents. The home was heavily damaged during the storms but no one was hurt.