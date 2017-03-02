Push to rethink clothing sheds light on labor trafficking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — There's a new push to rethink the clothes you wear.

A speaker from The Human Thread campaign talked to students and the public at St. Ambrose University on Thursday, March 2.

The goal is to raise awareness for international labor trafficking. He says to watch out for the four C's: clothes, cellphones, coffee and chocolate. Those are items that often involve workers who don't get a living wage.

The Human Thread Campaign began after a garment factory collapsed in Bangledash, killing more than 1,000 garment workers inside.