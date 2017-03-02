× Portion of Duck Creek Bike Path temporarily closes for construction

DAVENPORT — Duck Creek Bike Path will be closed periodically over the course of a week.

As workers install a new sewer pipe, pedestrians may find the path closed between Western and Marquette Streets from time to time. The work will last from Thursday, March 2nd until Friday, March 10th, according to the City of Davenport.

A spokesperson with the city said the path will be open for the weekend, so if weather or other factors get in the way of completing the job, the workers may have to use a temporary patch. Know that if they do use a temporary patch, workers will be back to make their installation permanent.

A detour will be posted, taking pedestrians along Western Avenue, across West Central Park Avenue, and onto Marquette to reconnect with the path. Click here for a printable map of the detour route.