Ohio preschooler gets help during flu season with robot ‘stand-in’

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A preschooler in suburban Cleveland has a jump start on learning with the help of a special robot.

The student suffers from a severe muscular disease and attends preschool when she can. But during flu season, she is kept home while the robot is used as a "student stand-in". Because of her condition, the flu can be deadly.

The school provided the robot and it allows her to communicate with her teacher and her classmates.

The girl's special education teacher says this could be the test drive for more robots. She says the kids are young and adaptable, so the robot doesn't phase them when it's in the classroom.