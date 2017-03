Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMANCHE, Iowa - Thursday, March 2, 2017 is National Read Across America Day, and it's supposed to get children to celebrate reading and celebrate the birthday of the beloved Dr. Seuss.

Meteorologist Eric Sorensen did the weather live at Camanche Elementary School on Thursday during WQAD News 8 at 11. Listen to the kids react above while he does the weather. It may lighten your day.

