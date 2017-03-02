× Gov. Rauner tours southern Illinois tornado damage

CROSSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner visited the tornado damaged community of Crossville, noting the recovery process in the town of about 750 has begun.

The tornado late Tuesday killed 71-year-old Thomas McCord, who sought shelter in an outbuilding near his home. Rauner on Thursday met with McCord’s widow, who was injured during the storm.

The tornado damaged homes on Crossville’s northeast side. The National Weather Service categorized the tornado as an EF2, which packs winds of up to 135 mph.

The governor called the aftermath of the tornado devastating, adding it could have been worse.

Rauner says the state is providing aid to victims who need it and could provide financial assistance to the town.

In all, tornadoes were blamed in four deaths, including one in Missouri, amid a large swath of destruction through the central U.S. before storms rumbled eastward.