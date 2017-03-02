× Estranged wife: Biden son wasted money on drugs, prostitutes

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The estranged wife of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son claims her ex has squandered their money on drugs, alcohol and prostitutes.

In a court filing last week, Kathleen Buhle Biden asked a Washington, D.C., judge to order Hunter Biden to stop squandering the couple’s assets.

Hunter Biden’s attorney did not address the allegations and said Biden hopes the couple’s privacy can be respected.

The New York Post reported this week that Hunter Biden is dating Hallie Biden, widow of his late brother, Beau Biden.

Kathleen Biden asked her husband to leave in July 2015. The couple separated three months later because of what Kathleen describes as irreconcilable differences, including drug use and infidelity. She filed for divorce in December.

Hunter Biden denies that his conduct resulted in their separation.