Dubuque students apologize for photo featuring blackface

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — More than 150 people have gathered at the University of Dubuque to discuss how to respond after two students posted images of themselves in blackface, sparking outrage at the school and surrounding communities.

The two-hour discussion Wednesday, March 2, allowed students and faculty members to speak their minds, The Telegraph Herald reports. Some expressed hurt, others asked for the students who created the post to face consequences and others called for forgiveness and reconciliation.

The image featured two white students with dark material on their faces above the words, "celebrate black history." Both students apologized at the event.

University officials said this week that they disapproved of the post and that they're working with the students to help them make better choices.