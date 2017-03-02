× Cool Friday…Strong warming still on track for the weekend

Weak clipper that sprayed a little light dusting of snow in areas just south of the Quad Cities has already moved out. Some of the broken clouds we see out there will give way to some fair skies tonight as overnight lows drop into the low 20s.

Plenty of sunshine is still on tap for Friday with a few passing clouds expected late. It will remain cool with less wind and highs around the 40 degree mark.

The nice warm-up for the weekend is still on track with temperatures pushing into the upper 50s on Saturday and middle 60s likely on Sunday and Monday. We’ll stay dry until we get to later Monday with some showers and thunderstorms back in the forecast.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

