Chef Scott: Hunan-style beef sandwich

BETTENDORF, Iowa - Why not stake your claim to make great leftovers from last night's steak dinner?
"You know last night we had a great ribeye dinner but we've got leftovers," says Chef Brad Scott, director of Scott Community College's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Center.
"So today, we're going to make a nice beef sandwich, Hunan style."
1. Trim fat from slices of ribeye steak (about 4 oz per person)
2. Add 3 tbsp Chef's butter (a 50/50 mix of butter and margarine) to a frying pan or wok
3. Add garlic
4. Add ginger
5. Add sliced onions
6. Add cilantro
7. Add beef slices, stir for a short time to blend the tastes
8. Add 1/4 cup of Hunan sauce
9. Plate with a little cheese and a pickle
"I know it's hard to top last night's rib eye dinner," says Chef Scott, "but I think we just did it with a Hunan beef sandwich: the perfect choice for leftovers."
"Enjoy!"