× University of Iowa reinstates handful of scholarships for the 2017-18 academic year

IOWA CITY, Iowa — After hearing from parents and students concerned that the University of Iowa was pulling their scholarships, the a handful of those scholarships have been reinstated for the fall of 2017. The university notified families of the change last week after the Legislature decreased university funding by $8 million.

“After careful consideration we have decided to reinstate, for current students and students enrolling in the fall of 2017, scholarships previously identified for elimination,” reads the statement sent out by the university on Wednesday, March 1.

The announcement affects the Iowa Heritage Award, Iowa Heritage Transfer Award, President’s Heritage Award, 2 Plus 2 Transfer Scholarship, and the Iowa Community College Transfer Academic Scholarship.

More than 2,400 students would have been affected by this change, and the college had estimated that it would have saved about $4.3 million.

“Over the past few days, we heard from many families who were unaware that these were renewable scholarships reliant on state support. Though these were never need based, we also heard from families who budgeted for college based on these scholarships and feared financial hardship with the programs’ elimination,” reads the statement.

Students must maintain the original conditions of the scholarship. Moving forward, these scholarships will not be available for new students starting in the fall of 2018.

The university already has reduced its Summer Hawk Tuition program, tightened residency requirements for out-of-state students and raised the minimum number of credit hours required for students to live in the dorms.