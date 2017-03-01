× Three area men federally indicted for home invasion robbery, gun possession

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Three area men have been scheduled for an April federal trial after they were indicted for a home invasion robbery and gun offenses.

The following are the men charged in this case:

Deaunta Tyler, 29, of East Moline

Ledell Tyler, 35, of Silvis

Dalvent Jackson, 24, of East Moline

The indictment alleges that the three men robbed and attempted to steal illegal drugs and money from another person in Rock Island County on Jan. 7, 2017. They’re also charged with possession of firearms. They were found with a semi automatic handgun and a rifle with ammunition, which were used in the robbery.

Deaunta and Ledell Tyler were ordered to remain in the custody of US Marshals Service. Jackson remains in custody pending a detention hearing on March 2.