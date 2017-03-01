× The meteorological start to spring will remain a bit chilly

No doubt, a wind chilly day it turned out to be as a blustery northwest wind, gusting as high as 45 mph, kept temperatures in check during the day with daytime highs around the 40 degree mark.

It will remain quite breezy at times overnight with lows in the upper 20s under mostly cloudy skies.

We’ll keep the broken cloudiness intact come Thursday as a weak clipper system sneaks in from the northwest. This will not only provide the possibility of a passing rain or snow shower but keep it breezy at times and quite cool. Highs tomorrow will reach around 40 degrees again.

Not expecting much of a change on Friday with the exception of a bit more sun. The weekend still looks spectacular with highs in the 50s Saturday with 60s on Sunday. Our next chance of thunderstorm activity comes late in the day on Monday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here