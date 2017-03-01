Shuttles offered for West Burlington firefighter’s visitation, funeral

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa — Family of the West Burlington Fire Department firefighter who was killed following a vehicle crash will receive friends Thursday evening, March 2, from 5-7 p.m. The visitation for Jim ‘Franco’ Franciskovich will be held at the Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home in Burlington.

Due to limited parking at the funeral home, attendees are asked to park at the Burlington Regional Rec Plex at 501 S. Broadway Street. A Burlington Trailways bus will shuttle people from the Rec Plex to the funeral home.

The funeral will be held Friday at the Southeastern Community College at 1500 West Agency Road, in West Burlington. Limited parking will be available at this location as well, and attendees will be directed to designated parking areas. Overflow parking will be available at the Mendards Self Storage Building on Agency Road. Transportation to the college will be provided by Burlington Trailways.

The funeral process is expected to begin around 11:30 a.m. The process will leave SCC via the Arena Drive onto Highway 406, then onto West Agency Road. At Broadway they will turn north to Mt. Pleasant Street. From Mt. Pleasant Street then will turn north on North Roosevelt Avenue/Highway 61. They will turn east onto Sunnyside Avenue.

Drivers should expect delays along this route from 11:30 a.m. -1 p.m.

Condolences to the West Burlington Fire Department can be sent to funeral@westburlington.org.