Sen. Grassley supports Trump’s plan to increase military spending

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Donald Trump's call to increase military spending is earning support from Iowa Sen. Charles Grassley. Trump wants to increase defense spending by $54 billion. If it goes through, that will be one of the largest increases in national defense spending in American history.

Sen. Grassley says the time is right for the country to spend more on defending its citizens.

"You have the rise in ISIS you have the problems we have in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan and you know we're still fighting terrorists it's even more of a threat to the United States," said Grassley.

President Trump says the extra money spent on defense would come from major cuts to other agencies.