× Republicans OK separate 20-week abortion ban amid deadline

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican lawmakers have approved a second bill that would ban abortion in Iowa after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

A GOP-led subcommittee of the House Human Resources Committee signed off on the legislation Wednesday, March 1. It’s similar to legislation approved one day earlier in a Senate subcommittee.

Separately, a so-called personhood bill was approved Monday in a Republican-led subcommittee in the Senate. It would outlaw abortion by declaring life begins at conception.

Both proposals would likely face legal challenges, especially the life-at-conception bill, which would violate longtime U.S. Supreme Court precedent.

Both measures require approval in full committees this week to survive a legislative deadline for policy bills.

It’s unclear if enough Republican lawmakers, who hold majorities in both chambers, support either measure for them to be approved amid likely Democratic opposition.