One arrested and one still sought in Dixon drug bust

DIXON, Illinois — A pair of Dixon residents face felony drug charges, following an investigation by the Lee County Joint Operations Group.

According to Dixon Police, investigators conducted a search warrant at a home in the 800 block of West 4th Street on Feb. 27. During the search, officers seized more than 15 grams of cocaine (approximately a half-pound) and more than 100 grams of cannabis (around 3.5 pounds) inside the house. One resident of the home, Heather Pitchford, 30, was arrested following the raid. A second resident, Seth Broadnax, 40, remains at large with a warrant out for his arrest.

Pitchford was initially charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), including one charge of intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of public housing,unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver (30-500 grams) and two counts of endangering the life and health of a child. She was taken into custody and transported to jail.

Police are still looking for Broadnax. He is facing charges of unlawful possession with intent to deliver cocaine and cannabis. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Dixon Police at (815) 288-4411 or the Lee/Ogle Crime Stoppers at (888) 228-4488.