News 8 celebrates “National Read Across America Day” by sharing some of our favorite books

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy "National Read Across America Day!" The annual event is held on March 2nd, author Dr. Seuss' birthday. It's celebrated in schools nationwide, often by inviting "guest readers" and giving students extra time to read their favorite books.

In the spirit of the day, the News 8 team decided to share some of our favorite children's/young adult books:

"A Series of Unfortunate Events" by Lemony Snicket (shared by Jordan Franks, Editor)

"Are You My Mother?" by Dr. Seuss (shared by Jesyka Dereta, Reporter)

"Brian's Winter" by Gary Paulsen (shared by Johnnie Jindrich, Anchor)

"Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs" by Judi Barrett (shared by James Zahara, Chief Meteorologist)

"Encyclopedia Brown" series by Donald J. Sobol (shared by Jim Mertens, Anchor)

"Hatchet" by Gary Paulsen (shared by Johnnie Jindrich, Anchor)

"Indian in the Cupboard" by Lynne Reid Banks (shared by Denise Hnytka, Anchor)

"Lily and the Purple Plastic Purse" by Kevin Henkes (shared by Sarah Tsinger, Web Producer)

"Little Critter" series by Mercer Mayer (shared by Kristy Phillipson, Executive Producer)

"Lovable Furry Old Grover's Resting Places" by Jon Stone (shared by Greg Armstrong, Sports Reporter)

"Love You Forever" by Robert Munsch (shared by Christina Hepner, Reporter)

"Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" by Bernard Waber (shared by Christina Lorey, Reporter)

"Magic Tree House" series by Mary Pope Osbourne (shared by Jordan Franks, Editor)

"My No, No, No Day" by Rebecca Patterson (shared by Greg Armstrong, Sports Reporter)

"Peter Pan" by J.M. Barrie (shared by Elaine Barreca, Assistant News Director)

"She Comes Undone" by Wally Lamb (shared by Toria Duffey, Producer)

"Small Steps: The Year I Got Polio" by Peg Kehret (shared by Johnnie Jindrich, Anchor)

"Stargirl" by Jerry Spinelli (shared by Christina Lorey, Reporter)

"Stay out of the Basement" by R.L. Stine (shared by Caitlin Harbach, Producer)

"Stellaluna" by Janell Cannon (shared by Sarah Tsinger, Web Producer)

"Ten Fat Turkeys" by Tony Johnston (shared by Greg Armstrong, Sports Reporter)

"The Baby-Sitters Club" series by Ann M. Martin (shared by Denise Hnytka, Anchor)

"The Boxcar Children" series by Gertrude Chandler Warner (shared by Megan Noe, Anchor)

"The Call of the Wild" by Jack London (shared by Elaine Barreca, Assistant News Director)

"The Haunted Mask" by R.L. Stine (shared by Caitlin Harbach, Producer)

"The Lorax" by Dr. Seuss (shared by Tory Brecht, Web Manager)

"The Outsiders" by S.E. Hinton (shared by Toria Duffey, Producer)

"The Rainbow Fish" by Marcus Pfister (shared by Christina Hepner, Reporter)

"The U.S. Constitution" by Thomas Jefferson and James Madison (shared by Elizabeth Wadas, Reporter)

"National Read Across America Day" was created by the National Education Association. It has been celebrated every March 2nd since 1998.