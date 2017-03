× Nearly 2,000 without power in Ottawa, Illinois

OTTAWA, Illinois — Nearly 2,000 energy customers are without power this morning, following a wild rash of storms that blew through the region.

At 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017, Ameren was reporting 1,936 customers impacted by the outages in the Ottawa area.

In all of LaSalle County, where Ottawa is located, there are 2,003 customers without power total.

MidAmerican Energy is not reporting any outages.