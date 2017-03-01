Moline holds off late Rock Island push to earn Regional win

Moline would open up a 9-point lead at halftime over Rock Island.  The Rocks would fight back into the game getting as close as three in the fourth quarter.  A late Jeff McInnis layup sealed the win for Moline. They advance to the regional final with a 51-42.