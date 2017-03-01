× John Deere Road reconstruction project to last about 12 weeks

MOLINE, Illinois — A road widening project on John Deere Road is scheduled to begin March 9 and last between 12 to 15 weeks, says the McCarthy Improvement Company. Drivers should expect traffic to be down to one lane in areas during this process.

The project involves reconstruction of the eastbound lanes of John Deere Road and improvements to 38th, 41st, 53rd, 60th and 70th streets. The project will begin with shifting to one lane in each direction on 53rd Street. Once this portion is completed, reconstruction and lane closures will begin on the rest of the streets.

Beginning around March 27, traffic on John Deere Road will move to a head to head configuration for the rest of the project.

