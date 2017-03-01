Alleman trailed by as many as 15 to Rockford Christian, before mounting a comeback. The Pioneers would cut to three late, but run out of gas ending their year with a 43-39 loss in Sectionals.
Alleman comeback falls short in Sectionals
-
Assumption Host 2A Sectional Wrestling
-
Assumption edges Alleman
-
Alleman boys edge Rockridge
-
United Township, Rock Island play in sectional semifinal
-
Annawan upsets 2nd ranked AFC for Sectional title
-
-
Alleman defeats West
-
Alleman bests Orion in Regional opener
-
Sterling gets road win over Alleman
-
Rock Island defeats rival Alleman
-
Alleman drops WB6 opener in Quincy
-
-
Galesburg streaks past Alleman
-
Moline holds off Alleman
-
Alleman starts IHMVCU Shootout with win over West