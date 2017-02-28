Wild late winter weather spawns tornadoes, massive hail across region

An unsettled weather pattern exploded into a series of severe storms across Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 28, spawning numerous tornadoes and tennis ball-sized hail in some locales.

At least one tornado touched down in or around Ottawa, Illinois, with police there confirming at least one fatality. One of the buildings damaged in Ottawa was the LaSalle County Nursing Home.

A woman answering the telephone at the nursing home says several residents reported bumps and bruises, but no serious injuries. Trees and power lines were also downed in the area.

Spotters reported large hail in and around the Galva, Illinois area, including some the size of tennis balls.

Funnel clouds were reported in Iowa, as well, with several WQAD viewers submitted pictures of tornadoes near Maysville and Walcott.

WQAD chief meteorologist said the most severe weather was moving off to the east as night fell Tuesday, Feb. 28. The National Weather Service did have a tornado watch in place through 10 p.m. due to the unsettled weather pattern.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.