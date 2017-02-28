Volunteers for the Illinois Primary Elections says spelling does not count for write-in candidates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE--- As many voters head to the polls in Rock Island County for the Illinois primary elections, volunteers expect to help a lot of people navigate electronic ballots especially with the unusual number of write in candidates in the race for mayor in Moline.

Volunteers at the First Christian Church in Moline are reminding voters that as long as they physically write down the first and/or last name of the candidate they choose the vote will count.

Polls are open Tuesday, February 28, 2017 until 7 p.m.