Tuition hike at Sauk Valley Community College due to lack of state funding

DIXON, Illinois - Sauk Valley Community College is looking at a big lack of Illinois state funding.

"The state is defaulting more than a half billion dollars on what it's supposed to give community colleges, thus we find ourselves where we are now," said Dr. David Hellmich, President Sauk Valley Community College.

The school is raising tuition by $12 per credit hour.

The hope is that by raising tuition this year they won't have to make any drastic cuts.

"We're forced to raise tuition and we're forced to be as efficient, as efficient, as efficient as possible," said Hellmich.

The tuition hike is still going to affect some students.

"Some of the classes that I need for my future, we can't afford or the school had to drop them because they can't afford them," said Courtney Rogers, student.

Hellmich shared the concerns that students had but it's what the college decided is best.

"This pains me and this pains all of us greatly, that there will be those for whom, they'll have less access to us next year because of increase in tuition," said Hellmich.

Even during this tough time his staff remains hopeful.

"To be informed, know what's going on, to still be positive in these difficult times has been very helpful to all of us," said Janet Lynch, Dean of Health Professions.