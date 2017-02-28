Severe weather watches and warnings on Feb. 28

Click here to watch live coverage on Facebook right now.

A tornado warning is in effect for portions of Scott, Rock Island and Clinton counties until 4:15 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Hancock, Henderson and McDonough counties in Illinois and Lee County in Iowa until 3:45 p.m.

A tornado watch has been issued by the National Weather Service.

The entire viewing area is included in the watch.

The watch was issued at 3 p.m. and is in effect until 10 p.m.

