These King Cake Pancakes are to Die For!

MOLINE - You probably know Tuesday, February 28, 2017 is Mardi Gras, which is French for Fat Tuesday. You also probably know WQAD News 8's Good Morning Quad Cities' crew likes to have some fun.

With those two things in mind, Angie Sharp decided to make 'king cake pancakes,' which is dough wrapped up in cinnamon and covered in icing. It's a recipe she found on Cooking On The Front Burner. Here's the recipe for it below!

Ingredients Pancakes 1 1/2 cups flour

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/4 cups milk

1 egg

3 tablespoons butter, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla extract Glaze 1/4 cup unsalted butter

3 ounces cream cheese

1 1/2 cups powdered sugar, sifted

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 to 4 tablespoons milk and more if needed

Instructions Whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon and the salt in a large bowl Whisk together the milk, egg, melted butter and one teaspoon of vanilla extract in a medium bowl Heat a large skillet or griddle to medium heat. A few drops of water should skittle across the griddle and evaporate. Make a well in the center of the flour mixture, pour in the milk mixture and use a spoon to stir the two mixtures until combined. The batter will have small lumps and that is ok. Lightly spray a skillet or griddle with non-stick cooking spray. Spoon 1/4 cup batter onto the skillet or griddle and then gently spread the batter into a 4-inch circle. The batter will be quite thick. When pancake edges look dry and little bubbles start to appear on the top surfaces of the pancake, turn over. (about 2 minutes) Once flipped, cook another 1 to 2 minutes or until lightly browned and cooked in the middle. Glaze - melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Remove pan from heat then whisk in the cream cheese. Whisking well until it forms a thick paste. Whisk in the powdered sugar, vanilla extract and 2 tablespoons of the milk. (Should be drizzle consistency). If it’s too thick, add another tablespoon or two of milk.