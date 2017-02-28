× Plan and Prepare for severe weather into the evening

There’s still a good chance for strong to severe thunderstorms to pop up later this afternoon and into the early evening hours.

The primary threats will be quarter size or larger hail and damaging winds. There is just enough turn in the winds as you head up about 5000 feet to even produce an isolated tornado. Make sure you know where your safe place is. Also, have a fully charged phone ready to go as well as a flashlight in case power is lost in your neighborhood.

A cold front associated with this system will pass through the area sometime later this evening. Once it does the threat of severe weather comes to an end.

In its wake will be a brisk, showery weather picture for the rest of the night into Wednesday morning. We could see a mix or even a change over to snow during the morning hours before we dry out for the rest of the day.

Highs will struggle to reach 40 on Wednesday with lower 40s expected for the rest of the work week.

Still can’t wait for the weekend as I’m still looking at highs in the 60s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

