Photo of whale checking out a wedding spawns Photoshop battle

MYSTIC, Conn. -- A couple was upstaged by a whale at their Connecticut wedding some time ago, and it has now become a popular Photoshop battle.

The couple got married at the Mystic Aquarium in Mystic and had a surprise guest when a beluga whale popped up in their wedding photos.

Mystic Aquarium confirms the image was taken at their facility, but said it is not a recent photograph.

This week, Reddit user FishMcBite posted the image on r/Photoshopbattles and people went nuts.

In September of 2015 Governor Dannel Malloy was upstaged at a press conference by a white whale that loved the limelight.

