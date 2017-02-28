One person dead from falling tree in Ottawa, Illinois

OTTAWA, Illinois — According to a statement from the Illinois State Police, Ottawa police say there is one fatality that was caused by a falling tree. The person’s information was not released.

Severe storms ripped through the region on Tuesday afternoon.

Illinois State Police is assisting the Ottawa Police Department with rescue and recovery efforts due to damage caused by the severe storms that passed through the area.

Ottawa police advice residents, displaced by storm damage to go to the Ottawa High School located at 211 East Main in Ottawa for help. The Red Cross will be responding with reunification efforts.

The Illinois State Police is currently working to establish a perimeter and assist with traffic control efforts. Ottawa police will conduct surveys of the damage and coordinate search and rescue efforts.