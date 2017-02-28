× Moline principal being transferred to teaching job following dispute over student

MOLINE — The principal at Coolidge Alternative High School is being transferred to a teaching position following a dispute he had with the district about a student.

On Monday, February 27, 2017, the Moline School Board held a closed-door session regarding Principal Lyle Goldensoph’s job. Ultimately, Goldensoph told WQAD News 8 that the board voted to transfer him to a teaching position, but he will finish out the 2016-2017 school year as principal.

Goldensoph told News 8’s Chris Minor that the dispute was regarding him trying to expel a student who was threatening staff.

“He threatened to stab a teacher at the high school who is now here, and he threatened to kill me. Repeatedly. We ended up calling 9-1-1 because he threatened to kill me,” Goldensoph said.

Goldensoph previously said he was just trying to protect his staff.

“I had a staff member express concerns about safety, and I expressed that concern to the superintendent and that’s what got us to where we’re at now,” he said.

Amid the ordeal, Goldensoph had support from several staff members.

“That decision doesn’t just impact Lyle, it impacts all of us at Coolidge,” said Katrina Brown who teaches at Coolidge.

“We are asking you to reconsider your decision and let Mr. Goldensoph retire from the Coolidge principal as he planed, with dignity and respect,” added MaryAnn Hambin.

Goldensoph had been principal at the school for seven years. Prior to that, he was on staff at Arrowhead Ranch for troubled youth for 18 years.