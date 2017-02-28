× Frozen Landing closed for season after successful first winter

BETTENDORF — With temperatures expected to remain significantly above freezing for the foreseeable future, Bettendorf officials have decided to close the Frozen Landing Ice Rink for the season.

This was the first winter for the new attraction, located at Middle Road and 23rd Street adjacent to the summer attraction Splash Landing.

Despite struggling at times with intermittent warm weather, the public rink was a solid success, said Lauran Haleman, the city’s public information officer.

“We had a lot of positive comments and it attracted people from all over the Quad-Cities,” she said.

More than 20,000 skaters visited between Dec. 5 and Feb. 27 and more than 9,000 pairs of skates were rented.

Haldeman said city leaders will review what went right and what could be done differently for next winter season.