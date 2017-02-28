× Flooding expected this week along Mississippi River

Flood warnings are in effect all over the viewing area.

According to the National Weather Service, snowmelt and rainfall is projected to put the Mississippi River above flood stage this week.

Flood warnings are in effect for the following counties: Hancock, Mercer, Rock Island, Cedar, Clinton, Des Moines, Louisa, Muscatine, and Scott.

Click here to see specifics of the flood watches and warnings in your area.

The City of Davenport is expecting to close South Concord Street between River Drive and Utah Avenue sometime on Wednesday, March 1.

Sandbags are available for pickup at Davenport’s Wastewater Treatment Plant at 2606 S. Concord and at the Marquette Facility at 232 S. Marquette.