East Moline, Silvis likely to have new mayors

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois – East Moline Mayor John Thodos has apparently lost his bid for a fourth term in office.

Former East Moline Police Chief Reggie Freeman has a sizeable lead over Thodos and alderman Gary Westbrook in the Tuesday, February 28 Democratic Primary for Mayor.

With 86% of the vote counted:

Reggie Freeman 60% 1064 votes

John Thodos (i) 23% 417 votes

Gary Westbrook 17% 295 votes

Freeman now faces a challenge from Independent candidate Scott Culley in the April 4th election.

In Silvis, two aldermen battled for the Democratic nomination to replace retiring Mayor Tom Conrad.

Matthew Carter received two thirds of the vote, defeating Robert Cervantes.

With 100% of the vote counted: