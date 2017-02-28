× Davenport traffic stop ends in tasing; internal review underway

DAVENPORT — An internal review is underway at the Davenport Police Department after officers tased someone during a traffic stop, police said.

Police pulled a vehicle over for a traffic violation on Friday, February 24, 2017 around 3:15 a.m., according to a statement on the Davenport Police Department’s Facebook page. The traffic stop was near 9th Street and Fillmore Street, which is a neighborhood about two blocks west of Zion Lutheran Church.

It was not clear what that traffic violation was.

In the statement the department said someone inside the vehicle “was physically aggressive with officers, fled on foot and a Taser was deployed.” The person who was tased was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

Charges were pending in the case and police said they are doing an internal review “as directed by department policy.”

Police also mentioned that social media may be stirring up rumors about the situation:

“There are numerous posts on social media in reference to this incident which are cause for concern in reference to the accuracy of the information being posted as well as threats being made towards officers.”

The officers involved were not named. Police said more information would be released as updates become available.