Dangerous thunderstorms possible this afternoon

Today is a day to be "weather aware."

A warm front has sparked off some early morning thunderstorms, but we will likely get a lull in the action through midday. Southerly winds will continue 10-20 m.p.h. which will advect higher amounts of moisture into the lower atmosphere as the day goes on. Dew points will rise into the upper 50s and lower 60s, a level of moisture we haven't seen since Fall. In order to get severe thunderstorms, dew points have to generally be in the low to mid 50s.

Low pressure will move out of Northeastern Kansas into Southern Wisconsin by evening. That puts our area in the warm, unstable atmosphere. But like baking a cake, we will need a lot ingredients to come together for big storms. One thing that may be missing is low-level instability. Plenty of clouds are forecast today and that would keep us relatively stable in the lowest parts of the atmosphere. So that's something to watch. If we break into only an hour of sunshine, our severe chances will increase.

Here's a look at two different weather models, the RPM and HRRR model. One thing we look for is consistency: do the models look the same or similar?

In this case, they do. That increases our confidence of thunderstorm activity late this afternoon and early this evening.

Large hail and damaging wind will be possible out of the more mature thunderstorms, especially along the eastern-most Iowa counties, and through North-Central Illinois. The timing would begin around 3pm for western hometowns, lasting through 8pm for the I-39 corridor and the Illinois Valley.

Temperatures will top out around 65 degrees today. It will be sharply colder tonight as temperatures drop to 37 degrees. It may be cold enough for a few snow showers through the day on Wednesday.

Don't worry, we'll be back into the 60s for the weekend.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen