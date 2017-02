× Report: Contractor dies after falling from moving truck near Mediapolis

MEDIAPOLIS, Iowa — A contractor died after falling from a moving truck, according to a report by KBUR.

The worker fell from the truck while he was picking up road signs outside of Mediapolis, according to the report.  It happened around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, February 27, 2017.

The worker, who was identified as a private contractor from Stockport, was not yet named, pending notification of family, the report said.