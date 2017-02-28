× BREAKING NEWS: Moline mayor results won’t be known until Wednesday

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois – Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney says her office won’t start counting the large number of write-in ballots until Wednesday morning, the day after the Tuesday, February 28 statewide primary.

The only candidate on the ballot is incumbent Mayor Scott Raes but voters could write-in the names of five other candidates for Moline mayor. Kinney says those write-in ballots must be counted by hand and that work won’t start until after Tuesday night.

As of 8:30pm Tuesday, Mayor Raes had 24% of the vote with only 17% of the precincts reporting.