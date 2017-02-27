× We Want YOUR Questions for Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane

BETTENDORF – WQAD News 8’s Good Morning Quad Cities is gearing up for its next ‘Breakfast With’ segment on Thursday, March 2nd, 2017.

For each segment, we invite a community leader to have breakfast with us, and we talk about issues in their community. On February 22nd, 2017, Angie Sharp sat down with Illinois U.S. Congresswoman Cheri Bustos. On February 16th, 2017, Jonathan Ketz sat down with Dr. Art Tate from the Davenport Community School District. On February 9th, 2017, Eric Sorensen sat down with Moline Planning and Development Director Ray Forsythe, going over a number of topics in the city.

This Thursday, we will sit down with newly-elected Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane.

Sheriff Lane will be at Jimmy’s Pancake House,2521 18th Street, Bettendorf. The restaurant opens at 6am and Sheriff Lane will be there until about 7:30am. We’d love for you to join us!

If you can’t make it out and want to ask Sheriff Lane a question, fill out the form below!