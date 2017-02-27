× Voters ready to head to polling booths for tomorrow’s Illinois primaries

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Moline– Tomorrow voters will head to the polls to three cities and two townships in Rock Island County.

Polls will open tomorrow from six a.m and close at 7 p.m.

Three cities including Moline, East Moline, and Silvis are holding elections for mayor, alderman, and city clerk.

The two townships, Rock Island and South Moline will hold elections for trustee and supervisor positions.

Scott Raes will be the only name on the Moline mayor ballot, but voters will have the option to write in the five other candidates: Stephan Acri, Kirk Witherspoon, Jody Fear, Frederick Carman, and Deborah Ryckeghem.

The write-in candidates must receive at least 10 percent of the votes Raes gets in order to move onto the general election.

The general election will be held on April 4th, 2017.