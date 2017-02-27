× Severe weather potential to end the month

The weather pattern to start the first couple of days will continue to get warmer but at the same time will get a bit more active as well.

A warm front well to our south will slowly shift northward across the area by Tuesday morning as a weather system pulls out of the Rockies. This will set off a broken line of showers an a few embedded thunderstorms starting around 9pm and move north across the area. Temperatures won’t fall as much with overnight lows only dropping around the mid 40s.

Once the front moves on by, breezy southwesterly winds will climb temperatures well into the 60s on Tuesday. Showers along with a few thunderstorms will then redevelop later that afternoon with another chance later that night as the core of this system moves across the area. Fortunately, the threat for severe weather is isolated with the better chances still expected in downstate Illinois and points east. Rainfall amounts could reach close to an inch in some spots.

The departure of this system will return a more breezy, seasonal air mass with highs in the lower 40s for the rest of the work week.

But get this! We’ll push temperatures 60 or better for highs just in time for the weekend!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

