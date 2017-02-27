Local rock band Alborn Theory wins Battle of the Bands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND -- Alternative Metal/Hard Rock band Alborn Theory took home the Battle of the Bands championship after duking it out with several other local bands.

The final round of the competition was on Friday, February 24, 2017 at Rock Island Brewing Company. Alborn Theory, along with High-Five Sinners, and Soldout War showcased their best stuff in front of an excited crowd (each band in the finals had previously competed against two other local bands to advance).

It came down to a crowd vote to determine the winner; Alborn Theory was victorious. For winning, the band got $500, two songs mixed and recorded at The Attic with Jose from 3 Years Hollow, and a spot in a future outdoor show in the District of Rock Island.

Alborn Theory is a Prophetstown, Illinois-based band, according to their Facebook page. The band members include Justin - vocals, guitar; Meaty - guitar; Zame - bass; and Raser - drums.

Battle of the Bands is hosted by Side C Podcast, which focuses on events and happenings in the local music scene.

