Dozens of Sauk Valley area kids getting new beds for free

Dozens of kids are getting ready for the biggest slumber party of their lives and it’s all part of a massive charitable donation.

Eighty area children will be receiving a new bed and bedding on Saturday, March 4, 2017, according to a statement from the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce. Multiple organizations and businesses teamed up to make this donation possible.

“Many times we can take the simple things in life for granted,” said YMCA CEO Andy Thornton. The YMCA is one of the collaborating parties. “Something as simple as a bed with sheets and a blanket are easy to under appreciate. A project like this helps you evaluate your own life and the things that really matter.”

Along with the Sterling-Rock Falls Family YMCA, Aarons, Inc., Candlelight Inn, the Sauk Valley Chamber of Commerce, Sterling Walmart and Sterling McDonald’s are taking part.

On Saturday, all 80 kids will have the chance to test out their new bed at a giant slumber party. The kids will not only enjoy a new bed, but also will have food and fun activities throughout the night.

On Sunday staff from Aarons’ and volunteers will deliver the beds to the children’s homes.