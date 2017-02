Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT--- Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch will deliver his second State of the City Address at the Rhythm City Casino Monday, February 27, 2017.

The event is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m., according to the city's website.

This year Mayor Klipsch is expected to address future development on the riverfront after the Rhythm City boat left the area last year.

The event is open to the public with $20 per per person for lunch.