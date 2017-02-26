× We’re warming up for the last days of February

Happy Sunday! A mild afternoon is on tap with highs getting pretty close to 50. We’ll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds along with a breezy southwest wind. Some gusts could get over 20 mph.

Quiet conditions remain in place tonight with some clouds and lows falling into the mid to upper 20s.

The warmer weather continues for Monday with highs reaching the low 50s. The sky will remain partly cloudy. However, showers will begin to pass through late that evening and into Tuesday morning.

By Tuesday, those showers will continue to swing through, and it’s looking like we’ll see highs near 60 for the last day of the month.

Chilly air returns for the beginning of March on Wednesday with highs getting back into the low 40s. More showers will swing by as well. The low 40s will stick around for Thursday.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham