× We’re looking at a much cooler start to March

Only a few mild days are left!

Some showers popped up late this Sunday, and any rain will be very light this Sunday evening. For most of us, we’ll see a partly cloudy sky Sunday night with lows in the upper 20s.

Monday will start out with sunshine, but the clouds will be increasing late in the day. Thankfully, highs will climb into the low to mid 50s. Late that evening, we’ll see some showers begin to pass through, and they will linger into Tuesday.

While it will be rainy on Tuesday, we’re looking at well above average highs in the low 60s! However, don’t get too comfortable with the warmer weather… we’ll see a big drop in temperatures by Wednesday. Highs will struggle to reach the low 40s for the first day of March, and a few showers will be moving through our area.

Thursday will also stay pretty cool with the low 40s during the afternoon. We may see a few flurries or sprinkles.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham