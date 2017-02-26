The Score Sunday talks with the Class 1A State Champions Annawan Bravettes. North Scott prepares for their upcoming game at the State Tournament in Des Moines. Anthony Sandoval discusses the Daytona 500 and the FCA story of the week features Emmaus Basketball Team.
The Score Sunday – Annawan GBB, North Scott GBB, NASCAR, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Assumption GBB, Annawan GBB, FCA – Elijah Stewart
-
The Score Sunday – Pleasant Valley GBB, Jordan Delp, FCA – Owen Landwehr
-
The Score Sunday – Remebering Duncan Reid, Mallards, FCA Wyatt Wriedt
-
The Score Sunday – Annawan-Wethersfield FB, Monmouth FB, FCA Carson frakes
-
The Score Sunday – Alleman, North Basketball, Moline Wrestling, FCA
-
-
The Score Sunday – Bettendorf Basketball, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Alex Tanney, Tappa Benefit, FCA
-
THE SCORE SUNDAY: Hawkeyes to Outback Bowl, talking Illini athletics, Augustana WBB, & FCA Story of the Week
-
The Score Sunday – Celebrating Chicago Cubs World Series
-
Muscatine GBB gets road win at Central
-
-
Annawan girls basketball team beats Harvest Christian in state semifinals
-
The Score Sunday – Genesis Shooutout
-
North Scott wins by 17 at home